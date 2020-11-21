Canaccord Genuity Cuts Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Price Target to C$1.40

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FLT opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.05.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

