Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Up 8.7%

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.49. 5,197,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,078,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Canaan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Canaan by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 199,517 shares during the period.

About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

