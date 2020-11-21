Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Up 8.7%

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.49. 5,197,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,078,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.
Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter.
About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.