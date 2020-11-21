Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 7.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $18.99. 1,971,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,379% from the average session volume of 133,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Camtek by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

