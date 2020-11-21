Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

CWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.91.

CWH opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,105 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.26 per share, with a total value of $100,167.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,347,040.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,115 over the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,943,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

