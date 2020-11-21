Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. 3,431,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,458,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of Camber Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

