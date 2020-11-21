Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

CALT opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $790.98 million and a PE ratio of -23.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

