Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.13. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

