Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%.

CAL stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $473.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

