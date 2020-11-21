CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Up 27.5% in October

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.