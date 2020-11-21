CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC cut shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 147.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.65.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

