Cable One, Inc. (CABO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 on December 11th

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $47.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,009.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,863.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,824.31. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,029. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

