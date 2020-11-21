BTIG Research Boosts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $120.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BL. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Shares of BL stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.22 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,900 shares of company stock worth $19,930,141 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 64,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 88.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

