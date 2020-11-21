Brunswick Co. (BC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 18th

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by 41.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brunswick to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

BC stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

