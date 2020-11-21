Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Robin Vacha Sells 6,490 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

