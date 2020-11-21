Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Lindon G. Robertson Sells 13,983 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $67.18 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

