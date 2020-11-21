Brokerages Set Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Target Price at $10.67

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
SURF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.
In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SURF opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.