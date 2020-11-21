Brokerages Set Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Target Price at $10.67

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

SURF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $12,448,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,309 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SURF opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

