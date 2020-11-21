Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) PT at C$14.88

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th.

SSL opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.67. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.87.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

