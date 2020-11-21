Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target at $12.57

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

