Brokerages Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

GABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $867.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

