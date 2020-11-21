Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.61. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

LNN stock opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindsay by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.