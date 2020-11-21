Brokerages Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICAD. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $247,301.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $158,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,482. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iCAD by 686.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. iCAD has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

