Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.07. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

