Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.64). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02).

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,335,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 276,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

