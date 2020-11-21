Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of -0.23.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

