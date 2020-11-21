Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analog Devices stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $68,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.