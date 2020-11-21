Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.48.

Analog Devices stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $68,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

