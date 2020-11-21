Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Brady has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

