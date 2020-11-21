Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. Brady has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

