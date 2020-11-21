Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 828,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 234,317 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 169.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,634,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,856,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

