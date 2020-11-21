boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,582,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 2,289,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,829.0 days.

BHHOF stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Get boohoo group alerts:

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.