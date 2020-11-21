boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 304.78 ($3.98) on Tuesday. boohoo group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other news, insider Neil James Catto bought 5,825 shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

About boohoo group plc (BOO.L)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

