Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNEFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.10 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $1.26.
OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.14. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
