Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to $41.75

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

