Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BCRHF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.