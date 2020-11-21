Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,192,429 shares of company stock worth $163,715,387. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

