Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 346,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,997,000 after purchasing an additional 197,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 152,237 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 728,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

