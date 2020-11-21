BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,900 shares of company stock worth $19,930,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 3,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after buying an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

