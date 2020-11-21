Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.40.

NYSE:BKI opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 724.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Black Knight by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

