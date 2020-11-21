Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 45.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at $144,183.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

