Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

