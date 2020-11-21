BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Lessened by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after purchasing an additional 387,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

