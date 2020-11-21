Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.