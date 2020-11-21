Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 97,647 call options on the company. This is an increase of 660% compared to the average daily volume of 12,848 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,648,000 after buying an additional 1,423,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 64.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 136,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 582.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 101.6% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 312,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 157,347 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $8,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.11. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

