Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $365.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

