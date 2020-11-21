Bezop Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $351.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Bezop has a total market cap of $316,191.51 and $351.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezop alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.