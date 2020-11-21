Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%.

NYSE:BERY opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

