Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%.

BERY opened at $54.00 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

