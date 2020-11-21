Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.31.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

