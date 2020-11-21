Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLI. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NYSE BLI opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,994,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,592,000.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

