Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAN. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 441.90 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 739.40 ($9.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 400.02.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

