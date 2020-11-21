Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 609.55.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

