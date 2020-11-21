Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).
EZJ stock opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 609.55.
About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
